BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a victim shot during two separate incidents’ in 1986 was ruled a homicide, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Alan Downer, 61, was the victim of a shooting on June 22, 1986, at around 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Carey Street.
Later that year, he was shot again, on Sept. 9, 1986, at around 1:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Northern Parkway.
On June 11, 2019, the victim was found unresponsive in the 200 block of North Monument Street. Medics were summoned to the scene and pronounced Downer dead.
Downer’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
On July 16, 2019, the death of Downer was ruled a homicide due to health complications caused by the 1986 shootings.
No arrests have been made in this case.
