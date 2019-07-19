



An excessive heat warning takes effect for the Baltimore area from 11 a.m. Friday until 2 p.m.

WJZ’s Meg McNamara said the temperatures will be in the upper 90’s, but because of dew points in the low to mid 70’s, it will feel more like 110 degrees outside.

#Maryland is facing a dangerous heat wave through the weekend! Today's temps will top out in the upper 90s but thanks to dew points in the low to mid 70s, it will feel more like 110°! #Baltimore #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/mIW6H9aWvM — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 19, 2019

The National Weather Service predicts heat index values will reach 105 to 109 degrees across the region. Temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for tomorrow for most of MD, DC, eastern WV, and northern/central VA from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM. Dangerous #heat is expected tomorrow, so take proper precautions to stay cool and hydrated. #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/2ZYmQZp0ou — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 18, 2019

Friday will actually be the coolest day of the weekend. Excessive heat watches have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be 101 degrees on both days, but could feel more like 113 degrees.

Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Monday.

Residents should take precautions to stay cool.

WJZ’s Tim Williams said to stay indoors as much as possible, drink plenty of water, reschedule any planned exercise for the early morning or later at night, and keep your pets indoors if you can.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.