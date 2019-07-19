WJZ WEATHERCode Red Excessive Heat Warning | Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued
(CBS News) — Tom Cruise surprised a thrilled San Diego Comic-Con audience Thursday with the official trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” It may be 34 years since the original film dropped, but the video shows Cruise’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell still very much has the need for speed.

Cruise appeared unexpectedly at the end of the panel for the upcoming film “Terminator: Dark Fate” after comedian Conan O’Brien introduced him.

