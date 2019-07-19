Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pilot was injured after his plane flipped during a landing at the Ocean City airport.
The 69-year-old man was injured when his VANS RV-7A aircraft flipped on landing around noon.
The sole pilot was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Here’s the VANS RV-7A aircraft that flipped on landing @OCAirport around noon, injuring 69 yo Va pilot & sole occupant. Feds will investigate @NTSB & @FAA pic.twitter.com/qFUVnJfMY3
— MD State Police (@MDSP) July 19, 2019
NTSB and the FAA will investigate the landing.
Last week, another pilot crash-landed a plane near the beach in Ocean City after the engine malfunctioned.
Editor’s note: We initially reported a minor was injured. We have corrected the story,
