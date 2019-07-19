WJZ WEATHERCode Red Excessive Heat Warning | Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A pilot was injured after his plane flipped during a landing at the Ocean City airport.

The 69-year-old man was injured when his VANS RV-7A aircraft flipped on landing around noon.

The sole pilot was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

NTSB and the FAA will investigate the landing.

Last week, another pilot crash-landed a plane near the beach in Ocean City after the engine malfunctioned.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story.

Editor’s note: We initially reported a minor was injured. We have corrected the story, 

