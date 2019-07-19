TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police charged 26-year-old Deonte James Griffin with the murder of Jeremiah David Koch at a Comfort Inn in Towson.
Griffin of Randallstown was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm to commit a crime of violence.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections, pending a bail review hearing today at 1:00 p.m.
Koch, 30 of Pennslyvania, was called into a hotel room at the Comfort Inn on Loch Raven Boulevard to calm down the suspect who was allegedly agitated.
Police Make Arrest In Towson Comfort Inn Homicide, Identify Victim
Griffin allegedly pulled a gun. Another man fled from the room before hearing shots fired.
When police arrived they found Koch dead inside the room from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper body. Detectives are still awaiting results of an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the cause and manner of death.
You must log in to post a comment.