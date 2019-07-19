



Saturday and Sunday are expected to be hot again, Baltimore.

That’s right, the National Weather Service said that the heat index will reach well over 100 degrees, and possibly over 110 degrees in some locations, through the weekend.

Excessive heat watches have also been issued for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be 101 degrees on both days, but could feel more like 113 degrees.

Friday, the State Highway Administration helped stranded drivers who were broken down.

“In this kind of weather, the biggest increase is flat tires,” Rick Greenwell, of the State Highway Administration, said.

The Comptroller’s Office also tweeted that the extreme heat caused system failures which shut down computer systems in his office.

But, relief is on the way, Baltimore! You will just have to wait until the end of the weekend.

Below is a timeline of what you can expect the next couple of day!

Saturday — An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday. We are looking at a high of about 101 degrees and a low of 80! There will also be scorching sun with not much cloud coverage. The record to beat is 102, which was set in the 1930s. Heat index values will also be around 110 degrees.

Sunday — Much of the same! Temperatures will top out at about 101 with a low of 76. The sunshine will continue to be scorching. Heat indexes will remain in the 100s and possibly above.

Monday — RELIEF! Monday afternoon into Monday evening, we have a cold front sweeping through! We will see some showers and storms with that cold front moving through, but the temperatures will be much more seasonable. We are looking at temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tuesday — Likely the coolest day of the week! There is the possibility of some showers and storms, but we are only looking at a high of about 82!

If you need to escape the heat this weekend, there are a variety of cooling centers open across the state. You can click here for a complete list.

Health officials are urging anyone who thinks that they may be suffering from heat-related illnesses to seek help immediately.

“The important message here is for everybody,” Clifford Mitchell, of the Maryland Department of Health, said. “People who work outside, people who are doing recreational activities- this kind of heat is potentially dangerous for everyone.”