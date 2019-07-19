BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 700 children’s hair brushes from China that contained lead.
According to CBP, officers inspected a shipment that was labeled “hat, gloves and hookah” on May 22 and discovered foldable hair brushes with a mirror instead. They detained the shipment for a product chemical analysis.
The samples were tested and on June 21, CBP learned the brushes contained excessive lead levels — specifically exceeding 2,500 parts per million.
Children’s products imported into the U.S. must not contain more than 100 parts million of total lead content.
“As any parent knows, young children have a tendency of putting their toys and accessories in their mouths, and so some children would likely get very ill from these hairbrushes that contained a dangerously excessive amount of lead had Customs and Border Protection not seized them,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of the Baltimore Field Office. “Intercepting dangerous consumer products at our Ports of Entry is a CBP trade enforcement priority, and we remain committed to working with CBSP and other partners to ensure the health and safety of American consumers.”
The shipment was destined to an address in Windsor Mill, Maryland. The brushes will be destroyed.
