BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Somerset and Wicomico Counties on Saturday morning.

A State Trooper from the Princess Anne Barrack attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations around 6:05 a.m.

The driver did not stop and fled North Bound on Rt. 13. While the vehicle was fleeing, a female passenger allegedly threw numerous objects out of the car.

The Trooper was able to determine that the car had been reported stolen through the Salisbury City Police Department.

The vehicle continued to flee Northbound into Wicomico County on the Rt. 13 Bypass.

Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack deployed stop sticks to stop the vehicle on the Rt. 13 Bypass near Old Ocean City Road.

The driver fled on foot from the bypass into the surrounding wooded area while the passenger, who had several outstanding warrants, was taken into custody at the scene.

An investigation revealed the driver had several outstanding warrants and a parole retake warrant. He was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Shaun Oxendine, 40, of Salisbury. The female passenger was identified as Brittney Daye, 29, of Parsonsburg.

Further charges are forthcoming on both subjects.