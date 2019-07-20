WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning, Watches In Effect
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are investigating after a shooting in Columbia left a man seriously injured on Saturday.

Police were called to the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway at around 1:28 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries, according to police.

Through a preliminary investigation, police believe that the shooting happened nearby outside the 12000 block of Green Meadow Drive.

A suspect has not yet been located.

Anyone who has information on this incident is urged to call police immediately.

 

