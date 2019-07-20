Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Baltimore on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 2200 block of McCulloh Street around 11:36 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.
