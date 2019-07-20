Comments
BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating a stabbing that has left one man dead.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Eutaw Street around 11:57 p.m. when they located an unresponsive 35-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
