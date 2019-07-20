SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in extreme heat on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to Benfield Florist and Park Deli just after 5 p.m. for a reported fire. Officials said that firefighters saw fire upon arrival.
@AACoFD #ServernaPark 2nd Alarm Fire. Benfield Florist and Park Deli. Fire showing upon arrival. Unoccupied and no injuries. 66 firefighters working in 107 degree heat index. pic.twitter.com/QF9V0obOAh
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 20, 2019
About 66 firefighters worked in 107-degree heat index to put out the blaze.
@AACoFD Firefighters are rehabbing after working in the oppressive heat. Current Heat Index in #SevernaPark is 107 degrees. For many of our firefighters, this is their 2nd fire of the shift. Garage fire earlier today at 240pm in #GlenBurnie pic.twitter.com/WOZtbsSDAe
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) July 20, 2019
Officials said that Anne Arundel County firefighters rehabbed after having had to work in the conditions.
Earlier in the day, firefighters also battled a garage fire.
