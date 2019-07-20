WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning, Watches In Effect
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in extreme heat on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Benfield Florist and Park Deli just after 5 p.m. for a reported fire. Officials said that firefighters saw fire upon arrival.

About 66 firefighters worked in 107-degree heat index to put out the blaze.

Officials said that Anne Arundel County firefighters rehabbed after having had to work in the conditions.

Earlier in the day, firefighters also battled a garage fire.

Comments