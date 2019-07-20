Comments
BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police have confirmed Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and a woman were robbed at gun point Friday evening near Patterson Park.
Officials say the couple was approached by four men in a white SUV around 9:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Pratt Street while they were walking.
Two African-American males exited the vehicle, brandished a gun, and demanded their property. A purse, wallet, cash and cell phones were taken.
Police say the suspects fled northbound on Paterson Park Avenue. Murphy and his wife are reported to be okay.
Murphy was selected by Police Commissioner Michael Harrison back in March to oversee Consent Decree compliance.
