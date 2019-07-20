BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Plan your National Ice Cream Day around one of Baltimore’s top frozen dairy destinations
Frozen treats are always in season, but if you’re looking for an excuse to indulge, National Ice Cream Day is July 21.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Baltimore’s ice cream enthusiasts. Here are the best places to spend a refreshing and delicious Sunday, possibly even with a sundae.
1. The Charmery
Topping the list is The Charmery. Located at 801 W. 36th St. in Hampden, it is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bmore Licks
Next up is Canton’s Bmore Licks, situated at 2437 Eastern Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp, the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Taharka Brothers Factory
Sabina-Mattfeldt’s Taharka Brothers Factory, located at 3515 Clipper Mill Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews.
4. Jupiter’s Ice Cream
Jupiter’s Ice Cream in Sabina-Mattfeldt, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1405 Forge Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Fells Point Creamery
Finally, check out Fells Point Creamery, which has earned four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp. You can find the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot at 821 S. Broadway.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.