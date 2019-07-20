WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning, Watches In Effect
Filed Under:Best Ice Cream In Baltimore


BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Plan your National Ice Cream Day around one of Baltimore’s top frozen dairy destinations

Frozen treats are always in season, but if you’re looking for an excuse to indulge, National Ice Cream Day is July 21.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots for Baltimore’s ice cream enthusiasts. Here are the best places to spend a refreshing and delicious Sunday, possibly even with a sundae.

1. The Charmery

PHOTO: SAMANTHA L./YELP

Topping the list is The Charmery. Located at 801 W. 36th St. in Hampden, it is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 443 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bmore Licks

PHOTO: DAVID N./YELP

Next up is Canton’s Bmore Licks, situated at 2437 Eastern Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 264 reviews on Yelp, the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Taharka Brothers Factory

PHOTO: TAHARKA BROTHERS FACTORY/YELP

Sabina-Mattfeldt’s Taharka Brothers Factory, located at 3515 Clipper Mill Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews.

4. Jupiter’s Ice Cream

PHOTO: DHARA P./YELP

Jupiter’s Ice Cream in Sabina-Mattfeldt, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1405 Forge Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Fells Point Creamery

PHOTO: JUDE T./YELP

Finally, check out Fells Point Creamery, which has earned four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp. You can find the ice cream and frozen yogurt spot at 821 S. Broadway.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

