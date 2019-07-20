LAUREL, HoCo – Howard County Police have made a fourth arrest in the June 12th burglary of Fox Firearms in Laurel.
Antonio Matthews, 16, has been charged as an adult and is facing charges that include burglary,motor vehicle theft,theft, and related weapon violations.
Police were called to the store around 2 a.m. back in June where they found a white van crashed into the front of the store. Police later learned the suspects stole a total of 18 guns from the store.
The following day a similar call came out at the Unite Gun Shop in Rockville where Montgomery County Police arrested two suspects: 21-year-old Terrence Massey and a 15-year-old male.
Through their investigation police recovered four stolen guns from Fox Firearms and learned the two were connected to the burglary.
The third suspect Kevin Taris Scott age 20, was arrested and charged on June 26.
This investigation is still ongoing.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
You must log in to post a comment.