Comments
Laurel Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Rosemore Lane and Cavan Court around 12:35 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived they found one victim, a juvenile girl suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The girl was transported to a local hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Witness reported seeing a dark colored SU flee the area after shots rang out.
The Laurel Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact them immediately at 301-498-0092 or send an anonymous email to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.
You must log in to post a comment.