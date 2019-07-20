BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In case you haven’t noticed, it is incredibly hot outside!
It doesn’t look like we are going to be getting any relief until Monday, when a cold front is expected to come through, bringing potential rainfall.
In the meantime, this heat is shattering records in the State of Maryland. Here is a look at some fast facts about the recent heatwave!
There was a high in the triple digits today! At BWI, the high was 101!
Saturday was the hottest day in almost THREE YEARS!
Triple Digit Heat in Central Maryland Today! I'll let you know when cooler weather returns in just a few minutes on #WJZ! @wjz #marylandwx #baltimorewx pic.twitter.com/EWtolDdi9c
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 20, 2019
More humid on Saturday than it was in the AMAZON RAINFOREST!
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Here’s Where You Can Find A Cooling Center In Maryland
- Heat-Related Weekend Event Cancellations
- Two More Heat-Related Deaths Reported In Maryland This Week, Bringing 2019 Total To Four
- Maryland Weather | Code Red Extreme Heat Alert For Baltimore Extended Through Monday
- Maryland Weather | Code Red Heat Alert Continues For Baltimore Through Sunday, Temperatures Could Top 100 Degrees
- TIMELINE | Will When Relief Come From Maryland’s Heatwave
*Reminder* A number of cooling centers are opening in parts of Maryland due to prolonged excessive heat.
Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather forecast.
You must log in to post a comment.