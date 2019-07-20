WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning, Watches In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In case you haven’t noticed, it is incredibly hot outside!

It doesn’t look like we are going to be getting any relief until Monday, when a cold front is expected to come through, bringing potential rainfall.

In the meantime, this heat is shattering records in the State of Maryland. Here is a look at some fast facts about the recent heatwave!

There was a high in the triple digits today! At BWI, the high was 101!

Saturday was the hottest day in almost THREE YEARS! 

More humid on Saturday than it was in the AMAZON RAINFOREST! 

RELATED COVERAGE:

*Reminder* A number of cooling centers are opening in parts of Maryland due to prolonged excessive heat.

Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest weather forecast.

