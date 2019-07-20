WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning, Watches In Effect
By Pat Warren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another day of hot weather swept across the State of Maryland.

An excessive heat warning was in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in most of Maryland, D.C. and Virginia.

According to the National  Weather Service, an excessive heat watch remains in effect through Sunday.

Health and safety officials stressed the importance of staying hydrated in these extreme temperatures.

The results could be fatal, and what’s more, it’s possible that you might not know you’re in trouble until it’s too late.

Doctor Neil Roy is Chairman of the Sinai Emergency Department.

“It’s not uncommon to have some deaths every year during this time,” Roy said. “Particularly people who aren’t able to keep up with hydration, they overheat, and they come to the emergency room with what’s called cerebral edema, heat exhaustion, profound dehydration, and they die. So it’s certainly not something to take lightly.”

It’s especially threatening to those who work in the heat.

The City of Baltimore, and other regions across Maryland, have opened community cooling centers to help prevent heat-related illnesses.

Officials said that it is important for all of us to take it easy in these temperatures, and to avoid consuming alcohol and caffeine drinks.

