BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Labor, healthcare and community activists held a major rally at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Saturday.
Members of National Nurses United, along with National Union Leaders, staged a rally calling on Johns Hopkins to stop suing low-income patients to collect debt.
Since 2009, Johns Hopkins has filed more than 2,400 lawsuits in Maryland courts. It’s in an effort to get money from alleged medical debt from former patients.
Rallygoers hope that the effort will make Johns Hopkins cancel all medical debt lawsuits.
