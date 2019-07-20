BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — At 4:17 p.m. EDT on July 20, 1969, NASA’s “Eagle” lunar lander touched down on the surface of the moon- it was the first spaceflight that landed humans on the moon.
To celebrate the occasion, and former Baysox great Trey Mancini, the team is giving away a “Moon” Mancini bobblehead giveaway.
Who’s ready for tonight’s @TreyMancini “Moon” Mancini bobble head giveaway?? Gates open at 5:30 pm! Thank you E-ZPASS Maryland! @TheMDTA pic.twitter.com/DdF50AJ0fD
— Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 20, 2019
The bobblehead features Mancini in a spacesuit and a spacesuit helmet!
In 2015, Mancini batted .359 and hit 13 home runs. In 2016, he hit .302 with seven home runs.
The Baysox are continuing their three-game series with the Altoona Curve.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.
