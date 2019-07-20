WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning, Watches In Effect
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — At 4:17 p.m. EDT on July 20, 1969, NASA’s “Eagle” lunar lander touched down on the surface of the moon- it was the first spaceflight that landed humans on the moon.

To celebrate the occasion, and former Baysox great Trey Mancini, the team is giving away a “Moon” Mancini bobblehead giveaway.

The bobblehead features Mancini in a spacesuit and a spacesuit helmet!

In 2015, Mancini batted .359 and hit 13 home runs. In 2016, he hit .302 with seven home runs.

The Baysox are continuing their three-game series with the Altoona Curve.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35.

