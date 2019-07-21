BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine people were shot, two of whom were killed, in six separate overnight shootings in Baltimore Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue. When police arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 27-year-old man injured in the shooting was later pronounced dead at Shock Trauma. A 25-year-old man and 26-year-old man are still hospitalized.

TRIPLE SHOOTING: Three people shot at the corner of Reisterstown Rd & Boarman Ave. No word on any of their conditions at this time. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vhYgkvMRCJ — C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) July 21, 2019

Police said a 31-year-old man walked into a hospital later seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. They believe he was also injured in the Boarman Avenue shooting.

Just after 1:20 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street for a reported shooting.

Officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized for treatment.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers were called to the the 1400 block of North Rosedale Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Three other shootings happened within 30 minutes of each other Sunday morning.

The first happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the unit block of North Carolina Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second happened just before 5:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway.

When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was hospitalized for treatment.

The third shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Ellicott Driveway.

Officers on scene found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call police, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips to 443-902-4824.