



A collaboration between Baltimore County Public Schools, the library system and No Kid Goes Hungry is making sure every kid has something to eat this summer.

The organizations are teaming up to give kids across the county free, nutritious food every day.

“We’re really excited to fill this gap that kids may have — getting a healthy meal during the summertime,” said Erica Palmasisano with the Baltimore County Public Library system.

Lunch is provided on weekdays at nine county libraries for children under 18.

“We have to make sure we take care of our children, and part of taking care of the children is good nutrition,” said Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger.

Kids can come in, grab a sandwich, fruit, milk and vegetable and hang out at the library.

“I like how they have the food and stuff and they have Lunchables and sandwiches,” said Milan Walston, one of the kids taking part in the program.

Varshea Smith, a librarian at the Randallstown branch, said she sees between 45 and 50 kids come in each day.

“A lot of these kids don’t have activities they can participate in the summer, so without this program, these kids might not be getting lunch,” Smith said.

The goal is not only feeding hungry bellies but fostering new friendships.

“I think it’s very good because no children will be hungry and all children have a place to eat food and have fun,” student Bianca Salmon said.

The program runs through August 23. A full list of participating locations can be found here.