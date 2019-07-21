WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning In Effect Sunday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore police sergeant injured in a fatal shooting at a methadone clinic on Maryland Avenue last week was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Bill Shiflett was shot in the abdomen as officers rushed inside the Man Alive clinic Monday morning after receiving a call of an armed man inside the building.

RELATED COVERAGE:

When officers confronted the man, Ashanti Pinkney, 49, he began shooting at them, prompting officers to return fire. Shiflett was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time but the bullet hit him below the vest.

A phlebotomist at the clinic, David Caldwell, 52, was also killed. His family told WJZ he had expressed safety concerns about getting into and out of the clinic prior to the shooting.

