FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 59-year-old woman taking part in a bicycling fundraiser for a Maryland fire department was killed after a collision with a car in Frederick County Sunday morning.

State police said the victim, Diane Centeno Deshields, of Rockville, was riding on Good Intent Road at Maryland Route 194 just before 10 a.m. when she collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu that was heading south on Route 194.

Deshields was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the car were not hurt.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The victim was riding in the Firefighter 50 ride benefiting the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Department in Westminster.

