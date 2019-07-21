WARWICK, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor trailer on Route 301 in Cecil County Sunday afternoon.
State police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Route 301 and Sassafras Road in Warwick.
A preliminary investigation showed a Ford Focus was heading north on Sassafras Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck then hit the car, police said.
#CECILTON | #CECIL | *FATAL MVC*| RT 301 IAO SASSAFRAS RD | TT VS CAR. FATAL X1. RT 301 CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS. | #MDTraffic #CecilTraffic pic.twitter.com/53KPNcGQYy
— CecilCounty FireBlog (@CecilFireBlog) July 21, 2019
Police did not say if the tractor trailer’s driver was injured.
The driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released pending family notification.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 410-996-7800.
