BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat watch remains in effect through Sunday.
TIMELINE | Will When Relief Come From Maryland’s Heatwave
Around 110 to 115 degrees due to temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees and dewpoints in the lower to middle 70s. The highest heat indices will be near and east of Interstate 95.
Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.
Unfortunately that 101° is going to feel around 113°! An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today based on the dangerous combo of heat and humidity. There are significantly cooler temps around the corner so hang in there! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/lQdr3xz800
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 21, 2019
Sweltering..scorching..but not quite record breaking! Saturday's high of 100° fell shy of the 102° record and I think we'll stop a few degrees short of today's record of 104°. #MDWX #Baltimore #WJZ pic.twitter.com/PVleKGnosS
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 21, 2019
Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Sunday.
To find a list of cooling centers, click here.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.
