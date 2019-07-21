BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for multiple counties in Maryland Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service issued warnings for parts of Harford and east-central Baltimore counties until 10 p.m. Cecil and Kent counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore and Harford County in MD until 10:00pm. @wjz #mdwx
— Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) July 22, 2019
The storms previously passed through Frederick County, where officials said it flooded a number of roads and knocked down trees and power poles.
Update #4: Trees & Wires Down in Roadway (8:55 pm).
This may not be an all-inclusive list – please use caution if you have to be out. pic.twitter.com/TPG5kNPaqC
— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) July 22, 2019
In Montgomery County, which had been under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m., officials reported a tree had fallen on a house in the 9900 block of Harrogate Road in Bethesda.
Another tree fell on a home in the 8700 block of Ewing Drive in Bethesda, causing significant damage. The home’s occupants were temporarily displaced.
Downed trees blocked rail traffic near the Garrett Park MARC train station. Street flooding was also reported in parts of the county.
Update – Harrogate Rd, tree on house, significant damage, no injuries, Family displaced https://t.co/rsMue2WtJi
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2019
