Excessive Heat Warning In Effect Sunday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for multiple counties in Maryland Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for parts of Harford and east-central Baltimore counties until 10 p.m. Cecil and Kent counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:30 p.m.

The storms previously passed through Frederick County, where officials said it flooded a number of roads and knocked down trees and power poles.

In Montgomery County, which had been under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m., officials reported a tree had fallen on a house in the 9900 block of Harrogate Road in Bethesda.

Another tree fell on a home in the 8700 block of Ewing Drive in Bethesda, causing significant damage. The home’s occupants were temporarily displaced.

Downed trees blocked rail traffic near the Garrett Park MARC train station. Street flooding was also reported in parts of the county.

