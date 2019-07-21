FAIRLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were displaced and a firefighter was injured following a fire at a home in Montgomery County late Saturday night.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 2600 block of Summer Hill Court in Fairland around 11:30 p.m. It took 75 firefighters to bring the flames under control.
Officials said one firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries battling the blaze.
Two people were displaced by the fire, which started on the outside of the house near an electrical meter.
Damage is estimated at $600,000.
