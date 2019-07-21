BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National Ice Cream Day couldn’t come at a better time this year as a dangerous heat wave grips much much of the country, including Baltimore, Sunday.
To mark the sweet holiday, Grubhub compiled a list of America’s favorite ice cream flavors, and they may not be what you expect.
While the classics like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry remain popular, Grubhub found the top flavor its customers ordered so far in 2019 is mint chip.
Next up is cookies and cream, followed by butter pecan, Oreo and birthday cake.
In the Northeast, customers preferred mint chip, pistachio and green tea flavors, while those in the South went for birthday cake, butter pecan and Oreo.
When it comes to which state ordered the most ice cream, America’s Dairyland — Wisconsin — took home the crown.
You must log in to post a comment.