BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox for game three of their series, fans took on the challenge to fight hunger.
This weekend was the Orioles 3rd Annual Food Drive benefiting the Maryland Food Bank.
Members of the WJZ team, including Denise Koch, Chelsea Ingram and Max McGee helped collect food and cash donations from fans.
The total amount of donations has not been calculated.
The O’s would go on to blank the Red Sox 5-0.
