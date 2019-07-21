  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    02:05 AMMadam Secretary
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, boston red sox, Local TV, Orioles, Orioles Food Drive, Red Sox, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox for game three of their series, fans took on the challenge to fight hunger.

This weekend was the Orioles 3rd Annual Food Drive benefiting the Maryland Food Bank.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Members of the WJZ team, including Denise Koch, Chelsea Ingram and Max McGee helped collect food and cash donations from fans.

The total amount of donations has not been calculated.

The O’s would go on to blank the Red Sox 5-0.

Comments