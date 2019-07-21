Comments
NORTH CAROLINA (WJZ) — Actress Sonja Sohn, known for her roles in a number of crime dramas including the Baltimore-based HBO series “The Wire,” was arrested for drug possession in North Carolina Sunday, according to TMZ.
Sohn was reportedly arrested around 2 a.m. for a felony charge of cocaine possession and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, TMZ reports.
Sohn, also known for her role in “The Chi” and for producing the 2017 documentary “Baltimore Rising,” posted $1,500 bail and was released.
She is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
