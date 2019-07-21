Comments
WOODBINE, Md. (WJZ) — A Woodbine man shot and killed a man who was trying to get inside his home, according to Howard County Police.
The intruder was reportedly banging on the front door of a home in the 14000 block of Carriage Mill Road shortly after 1 a.m., where resident Charles Dorsey, 56, and his wife were sleeping. Both residents repeatedly shouted for the man to leave. Police said the suspect was not wearing a shirt or shoes.
As the suspect tried to gain entry, Dorsey fired one shot, killing the suspect. No one else was injured.
The suspect has been identified as Gerardo Alberto Espinoza, 46, of Chantilly, VA. After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Espinoza had been staying at a friend’s house in the neighborhood.
No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.
