ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people reported being robbed while walking in Annapolis over the weekend. In one incident, one of the suspects was armed, according to police.
Police said the first incident was Saturday around 2 a.m. The victim was walking in the area of Market and Fleet Street when he was approached by a suspect who assaulted them. The suspect took the victim’s things and fled. The victim didn’t immediately report the crime to police. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Then on Sunday morning around 4:15 a.m. another person was robbed in the unit block of West Washington Street while walking. The victim was approached by a group of people. One suspect pulled out a gun and the group began assaulting the victim. They fled with the victim’s property. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Call police if you have information on either crime.
You can submit a tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587), visiting http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips smartphone app. The app can be found in the Apple or Android app stores by searching for P3 Tips. You can also call a tip into us directly at 410-280-CLUE (2583).
