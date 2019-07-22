FAIRMONT, WV. (WJZ) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old girl from West Virginia who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Gracelynn June Scritchfield has been missing from Fairmont in the eastern part of the state since July 6. Officials believe she was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III.
Scritchfield is three feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown-blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing summer attire.
She may be traveling in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia licenseplate 1TH163.
Anyone who sees either Scritchfield or Hetrick should call 911.
