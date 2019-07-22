WJZ WEATHERThousands Without Power After Storms Knock Down Trees, Power Lines
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Arlie Edward Hetrick III, Gracelynn June Scritchfield, Local TV, Talkers, West Virginia

FAIRMONT, WV. (WJZ) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old girl from West Virginia who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gracelynn June Scritchfield has been missing from Fairmont in the eastern part of the state since July 6. Officials believe she was likely abducted by her biological father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III.

Gracelynn June Scritchfield and Arlie Edward Hetrick III. Courtesy: National Center For Missing And Exploited Children

Scritchfield is three feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown-blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing summer attire.

She may be traveling in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia licenseplate 1TH163.

Anyone who sees either Scritchfield or Hetrick should call 911.

Comments