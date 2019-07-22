BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore methadone clinic where a gunman opened fire, killing one and injuring two others — including a city police sergeant — last week has reopened.
Man Alive reopened Monday, a week after, a man entered the building and shot three people, got into a shootout with police, before he was shot and killed.
The clinic said it was their “darkest day” in its 52-year history.
BPD Sgt. Bill Shiflett was released from the hospital Sunday after he was treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Shiflett was wearing a bullet-proof vest, but the bullet fired landed just under the vest.
David Caldwell, 52, was shot and killed Monday morning inside the Man Alive clinic on Maryland Ave. and West 21st Street.
“He was killed when he was trying to help people who were trying to better themselves,” Caldwell’s niece, Stephanie Weigman, said. “It’s really hard to take in because it takes a special person to work in a clinic like that.”
Another clinic staffer was also shot, but survived.
