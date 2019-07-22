BROOKMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Two barking dogs are being credited with helping rescue crews in Montgomery County pull a man who was stuck in the mud along the Potomac River to safety.
The two dogs caught the attention of a passing cyclist on the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal towpath around 2:30 p.m. Monday, alerting them to their owner, who was stuck in the mud out of sight around 50 yards away near the Brookmont dam.
The cyclist called rescue crews, who were able to remove the man from the knee-deep mud.
Officials said he had been unable to free himself and had been stuck for about an hour.
Man’s BEST Friend(s) – Potomac River near Brookmont Dam, 2 barking dogs alert passerby cyclist on @COcanalNPS towpath of man stuck in mud out of sight ~50 yards away (hopelessly stuck in mud) – the cyclist alerted @mcfrs rescuers – once extricated/extracted from mud – no injuries pic.twitter.com/0Aa5JZ9o79
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 22, 2019
He was dirty but not hurt and refused medical attention after being evaluated by paramedics.
