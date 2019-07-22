WJZ WEATHERHeat Advisory, Flash Flood Watch
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A heat advisory remains in effect for the eastern shore through tonight.

The heat index could reach up to 104 degrees in Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, and Wicomico counties.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

A flash flood watch will go into effect for much of the state from 3 p.m. to late Monday night.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are likely.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

