BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found fatally wounded behind a southwest Baltimore home Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ellicott Drive for a report of a shooting around 8:14 a.m.
There they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body behind a home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives have responded out and are investigating this murder. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
