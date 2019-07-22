WJZ WEATHERHeat Advisory, Flash Flood Watch
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found fatally wounded behind a southwest Baltimore home Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ellicott Drive for a report of a shooting around 8:14 a.m.

There they found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body behind a home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives have responded out and are investigating this murder.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

