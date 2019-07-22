Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the face Sunday night, adding to the violence in Baltimore over the weekend.
Around 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Port Street for a report of a shooting. There they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Nine people were shot overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Two of the wounded died.
Southeast District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
