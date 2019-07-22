WJZ WEATHER17,000 Without Power After Storms
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Power outage, severe thunderstorm, Storm damage, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms rolled through parts of Maryland Monday afternoon, leaving some power lines and power outages behind.

As of 4:30 p.m., just under 17,000 BGE customers were without power, primarily in Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties. 1,805 customers in Baltimore City were also in the dark.

In Frederick County, Interstate 270 was temporarily blocked due to downed live power lines.

Multiple reports of downed trees have also come in from Carroll and Frederick counties.

