BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms rolled through parts of Maryland Monday afternoon, leaving some power lines and power outages behind.
As of 4:30 p.m., just under 17,000 BGE customers were without power, primarily in Baltimore, Carroll and Harford counties. 1,805 customers in Baltimore City were also in the dark.
In Frederick County, Interstate 270 was temporarily blocked due to downed live power lines.
@MDSP confirms I-270 NB & SB At Frederick County Line ALL LANES BLOCKED due to live wires across the roadway due to weather.
— MD State Police (@MDSP) July 22, 2019
Multiple reports of downed trees have also come in from Carroll and Frederick counties.
Bad storm moving through Reisterstown/Glyndon #MdWx #beonwjz #wjz @ChelseaWeather pic.twitter.com/j4ToDsxWay
— Mitch Friedmann (@mafriedtv) July 22, 2019
It’s coming in Bel Air #beonwjz pic.twitter.com/eNQxKh1c6A
— Jackie (@benliviared) July 22, 2019
