OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Staying overnight in Ocean City, Maryland, may soon cost you more,

Worcester County is considering raising its room tax by half a percent.

If passed, beachgoers  at hotels and condos would pay a five percent room tax on top of the state’s six percent sales tax.

The extra money would help pay for special events in the resort town.

A public hearing on the increase is scheduled for August 20. If approved, the change would take effect in 2020.

