



Doorbell video footage is helping police learn more about the man who was shot and killed by a Woodbine resident early Sunday morning.

Howard County Police said Monday that Gerardo Espinoza was staying at a friend’s place nearby when he tried to enter a home in the 14000 block of Carriage Mill Road.

Woodbine Man Shoots, Kills Shirtless Man Trying Enter His Home While Couple Was Sleeping

The audio revealed that Espinoza was shouting profanity and threats, including “I’m going to f— you up,” and “You want a piece of this s—.”

The homeowner Charles Dorsey and his wife awoke to Espinoza’s attempts to get inside.

In the video, police said Dorsey is heard yelling back from inside the house for the man to leave, while his wife is calling 911.

Espinoza then jostled the door handle and the door is released. Dorsey shot Espinoza.

“He pushed the door open, he pushed the door open,” Dorsey said, according to police.

Detectives say Espinoza was staying at a friend’s home nearby and may have been intoxicated when the incident happened.

Police are investigating whether Espinoza mistook the Dorsey home for his friend’s home.

No charges have been filed at this time and investigating is ongoing.

The doorbell video is not being released to the public at this time, police said.