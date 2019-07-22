WJZ WEATHERThousands Without Power After Storms Knock Down Trees, Power Lines
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Fire Department Monday released its internal safety report outlining a number of proposed safety improvements in the wake of a firefighter’s death battling a seven-alarm blaze in 2018.

Lt. Nathan Flynn was killed July 23 after falling through the first floor of a Clarksville home while battling the flames.

Flynn’s death was the first career line-of-duty death in the department’s history.

The internal review board made several safety recommendations, including improving hands-on training and communication systems.

The full report is available on the county’s website.

