CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Fire Department Monday released its internal safety report outlining a number of proposed safety improvements in the wake of a firefighter’s death battling a seven-alarm blaze in 2018.
Lt. Nathan Flynn was killed July 23 after falling through the first floor of a Clarksville home while battling the flames.
Flynn’s death was the first career line-of-duty death in the department’s history.
The internal review board made several safety recommendations, including improving hands-on training and communication systems.
The full report is available on the county’s website.
