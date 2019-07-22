Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County managed to track down a robbery suspect because he dropped his cell phone at the crime scene.
Eric Powell, Jr., 21, of Severn, is facing several charges including robbery and assault.
Police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 770 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery.
The victim told investigators Powell asked for money, and when he took his wallet out, a struggle ensued. That’s when police believe Powell dropped his phone.
Police said Powell took the wallet before leaving the scene. Officers arrested him when he returned to the scene for the phone.
