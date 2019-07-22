COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baltimore woman last seen in Cockeysville Monday evening.
Betty Silver-Laney, 63, is five-foot six and weighs 134 pounds. She was last seen at the Cockeysville Walmart around 7:30 p.m.
She lives on Fallstaff Road in Baltimore.
#MISSING #SILVERALERT Betty Silver-Laney (63) 5'6/134 lbs, LS at Cockeysville Walmart at 7:30 PM, lives on Fallstaff Rd in @BaltimorePolice Driving maroon Kia Optima, MD '9AM6334'. May be confused. Call 911 or 410-307-2020 if seen. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/XTT5do9QiP
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 23, 2019
Silver-Laney may be driving a maroon Kia Optima with Maryland tags 9AM6334.
Baltimore County police said she may be confused.
Anyone who sees her should call 410-307-2020 or 911.
You must log in to post a comment.