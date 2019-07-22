  • WJZ 13On Air

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baltimore woman last seen in Cockeysville Monday evening.

Betty Silver-Laney, 63, is five-foot six and weighs 134 pounds. She was last seen at the Cockeysville Walmart around 7:30 p.m.

She lives on Fallstaff Road in Baltimore.

Silver-Laney may be driving a maroon Kia Optima with Maryland tags 9AM6334.

Baltimore County police said she may be confused.

Anyone who sees her should call 410-307-2020 or 911.

