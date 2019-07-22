  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot in two separate double shootings in West Baltimore Monday evening, police said.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Cumberland Street for a Shot Spotter alert at 7:21 p.m. When they arrived, they did not find any victims or a suspect.

A short time later, two people walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said a 22-year-old man had been shot in his body and a 37-year-old man had been shot in the arm.

Investigators believe both were in the area when they were shot.

Just before 9 p.m. officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found two men, a 21-year-old and a 25-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Investigators believe they were both shot in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments