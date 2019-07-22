BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot in two separate double shootings in West Baltimore Monday evening, police said.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Cumberland Street for a Shot Spotter alert at 7:21 p.m. When they arrived, they did not find any victims or a suspect.
A short time later, two people walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said a 22-year-old man had been shot in his body and a 37-year-old man had been shot in the arm.
Investigators believe both were in the area when they were shot.
Just before 9 p.m. officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When they arrived, they found two men, a 21-year-old and a 25-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.
Investigators believe they were both shot in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
