BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was extricated from under a car on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

Officials were called to Greenspring Valley Road and Park Heights Ave. for a reported collision.

When firefighters arrived, they found a car had struck and pinned a man.

The man was extricated from under the car and taken to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

