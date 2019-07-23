Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — One man is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was extricated from under a car on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.
Officials were called to Greenspring Valley Road and Park Heights Ave. for a reported collision.
When firefighters arrived, they found a car had struck and pinned a man.
The man was extricated from under the car and taken to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: MVC w/RESCUE//Greenspring Valley Rd & Park heights Ave//patient extricated. Unknown extent of injuries at this time. Will update^NT
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 24, 2019
No further information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.