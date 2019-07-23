Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are you headed to the Billy Joel concert Friday at Camden Yards? If so, listen up.
Attendees should be aware that there are some different facility policies for this event as compared to O’s games. Also, due to the tendency of concert crowds arriving late, you are encouraged to arrive to the ballpark early to make your way through security.
Before the show:
- You are encouraged to have your tickets readily available so that you do not slow down entry into the concert.
- Gates open at 6 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m.
Prohibited Items:
- No backpacks will be allowed except for women’s clutch size purses and medical supplies.
- No outside food or beverages allowed.
- No umbrellas.
- For a complete list of prohibited items, click here.
Additional Billy Joel Concert Policies:
- Tailgaiting is not permitted in the Oriole Park parking lots.
- Orioles Gift Certificates will not be honored or accepted.
- No re-entry will be permitted at the gates.
