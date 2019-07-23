Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Looking to earn some extra cash? Well, you’re in luck.
Breakout Games is bringing its national treasure hunt to Baltimore. Locals can search for $2,000 hidden throughout the City on Thursday, July 25.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. game masters surrounded by red balloons will spread the word in Baltimore by handing out cards with details on the evening’s treasure hunt. The treasure hunt will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free to participate. Coordinates will be released every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. via breakoutgames.com/baltimore, leading to hidden $100 bills.
