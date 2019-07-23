BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-time Super Featherweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis participated in an open to the public workout on Thursday evening at his Baltimore training camp where he donated tickets to a local charity for his homecoming title defense against Ricardo Nunez.
The fight is set for Saturday, July 27, at Royal Farms Arena.
Davis donated 100 tickets to the staff and beneficiaries at WIN Family Services. WIN (What I Need) is a Baltimore-based organization that helps “support and strengthen youth, families, organizations and communities through the creation of innovative services, products and initiatives.”
“I know what’s in front of me. I am living in the moment right now. I know what I have to focus on now. I know it’s a big task in front of me, now and in the future,” Davis said Thursday. “But my focus is on right now. I feel like the love is here right now and I don’t want to look past that. I want to soak it all in.”
Mayor Jack Young will honor Davis to City Hall ahead of his title defense.
Davis is the first World Champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in almost 80 years and Mayor Young will honor this historic event by presenting him with a Key to the City.
